Canada
Woman, 75, suffers critical injuries following crash in Guelph: police

Matt Carty

Guelph police say the single-vehicle crash on Kortright Road on Monday afternoon left the driver with critical injuries.

Guelph police say a 75-year-old woman suffered critical injuries following a crash on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Kortright Road at around 12:45 p.m, after the small hatchback hopped the curb and struck a pole, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the driver was taken from the scene in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Kortright Road were closed between Scottsdale Drive and Edinburgh Road for the investigation. The westbound traffic was still able to get through.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to determined what caused the crash.

Rain was falling all day on Monday and road conditions could be described as wet and slippery.

