Woman, 75, suffers critical injuries following crash in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a 75-year-old woman suffered critical injuries following a crash on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Kortright Road at around 12:45 p.m, after the small hatchback hopped the curb and struck a pole, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the driver was taken from the scene in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Kortright Road were closed between Scottsdale Drive and Edinburgh Road for the investigation. The westbound traffic was still able to get through.

Guelph Police Traffic Unit on scene. Please avoid area. https://t.co/P5XaOQygN3 — GPSTraffic (@GuelphPSTraffic) November 26, 2018

Police said it was too early in the investigation to determined what caused the crash.

Rain was falling all day on Monday and road conditions could be described as wet and slippery.

Guelph police say driver is in critical condition after striking this pole on Kortright Road near Edinburgh. It happened at around 12:45. Wet, slippery road conditions today. pic.twitter.com/KBd8Dr8SPC — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) November 26, 2018