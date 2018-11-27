No injuries following townhouse fire on Summit Ave

London firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a home near Oxford Street Tuesday morning.

Fire crews received multiple 911 calls shortly before 10 a.m. after heavy black smoke was spotted coming from a townhouse unit on Summit Avenue across from the London Muslim Mosque.

Jack Burt, acting deputy fire chief, said they had to act quickly when they arrived on scene.

“When crews got to the building, there was heavy flame coming from the basement area and there was a report of one person missing at that time,” he said. “Crews went in and conducted a thorough search, and found that no one was inside the building.”

No pets were located inside the home. Fire officials have been able to make contact with the residents and confirmed all are safe and have been accounted for.

Burt noted no firefighters were hurt as they extinguished the blaze.

“The fire is under control at this point,” he said. “There’s still smoke coming from the windows, so we’re still hitting some hot spots inside, we’re going to have a few crews on scene here for the next little while. We have assigned an inspector to investigate the fire, where we’re going to try to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire.”

A damage estimate has not been determined.