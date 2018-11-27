Police appealing for witnesses to fatal Brantford crash

Brantford police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash over the weekend claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police, fire and paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash at Spalding and Ballantyne drives.

A passenger was taken to hospital to have his minor injuries treated, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Dakota Liam Miller.

The BPS traffic unit continues to investigate the incident and is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact Const. J. Morton at 519-756-0113 ext. 2869.