MNRF probe deer shot illegally from road in Coe Hill

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is investigating the shooting of two deer on a road in Hastings County earlier this month.

On Nov. 13, conservation officers were notified of a deer that had been shot on private property near the hamlet of Coe Hill, about 92 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Officers attended on Nov. 14 and determined that two deer wandering on private property had been shot by someone on the side of Lower Faraday Road.

The investigation also determined that two individuals then dragged the deer back to the road, loaded them into a vehicle and drove north.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MNRF at 1-877-847-7667 or its Bancroft office during regular hours at 613-332-3940 ext. 300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).