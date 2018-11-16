Deer hunter charged after guns seized at RIDE check in Northumberland County
OPP seized guns and charged one of two men with illegal hunting during a RIDE check in Northumberland County on Wednesday night.
Around 11 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle travelling slowly along Edgar Benson Road in Hamilton Township (20 kilometres north of Cobourg) while illuminating a farm field known to have deer. The officer attended the area and stopped the pickup truck.
Police say the officer located a shotgun and a loaded rifle inside the truck. Two men were arrested and charged.
Jake Samuel Foster, 27, of Port Hope, was charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)
Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act he was also charged with:
- Unlawfully hunting at night
- Unlawfully possessing a firearm at night
- Unlawfully using a light at night
- Using an illegal firearm during a deer hunt
- Resident – Hunting game mammal without a licence
Dylan Jethro Ainsworth, 28, of Hamilton Township was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 19.
