Deer hunter charged after guns seized at RIDE check in Northumberland County

OPP seized guns and charged one of two men with illegal hunting during a RIDE check in Northumberland County on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle travelling slowly along Edgar Benson Road in Hamilton Township (20 kilometres north of Cobourg) while illuminating a farm field known to have deer. The officer attended the area and stopped the pickup truck.

Police say the officer located a shotgun and a loaded rifle inside the truck. Two men were arrested and charged.

Jake Samuel Foster, 27, of Port Hope, was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act he was also charged with:

Unlawfully hunting at night

Unlawfully possessing a firearm at night

Unlawfully using a light at night

Using an illegal firearm during a deer hunt

Resident – Hunting game mammal without a licence

Dylan Jethro Ainsworth, 28, of Hamilton Township was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 19.