November 16, 2018 3:21 pm
Updated: November 16, 2018 3:22 pm

Deer hunter charged after guns seized at RIDE check in Northumberland County

A man was arrested for illegally hunting deer at night in Northumberland County.

File / Global News
OPP seized guns and charged one of two men with illegal hunting during a RIDE check in Northumberland County on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle travelling slowly along Edgar Benson Road in Hamilton Township (20 kilometres north of Cobourg) while illuminating a farm field known to have deer. The officer attended the area and stopped the pickup truck.

Police say the officer located a shotgun and a loaded rifle inside the truck. Two men were arrested and charged.

Jake Samuel Foster, 27, of Port Hope, was charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act he was also charged with:

  • Unlawfully hunting at night
  • Unlawfully possessing a firearm at night
  • Unlawfully using a light at night
  • Using an illegal firearm during a deer hunt
  • Resident – Hunting game mammal without a licence

Dylan Jethro Ainsworth, 28, of Hamilton Township was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 19.

