Freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a freezing rain warning Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said a band of freezing rain is progressing eastwards across the western grainbelt.

Some areas could experience 30 to 60 minutes of freezing rain as the band passes.

Travel is not recommended on highways in the North Battleford and Lloydminster regions, with Highway 16 reported ice covered from Lloydminster east to Maymont.

Drivers are advised to check the highway hotline for the latest conditions.

The freezing rain is expected to change over to snow Tuesday afternoon as it encounters colder air over eastern Saskatchewan.

A secondary shortwave is expected to bring another bout of freezing rain overnight from Kindersley through Regina. It is expected to leave the province by Wednesday morning.

Other parts of the province are under a special weather statement as the disturbance will bring a wintry mix of weather to parts of the province.

Five to 10 centimetres of new snow is possible over the northern grainbelt and eastern portions of the province by Wednesday evening.

Freezing rain warning:

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Special weather statement:

Regina

Saskatoon

Lloydminster

Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain

Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy