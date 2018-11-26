Powerful winds to wallop parts of southern Alberta on Tuesday: Environment Canada

A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta as Environment Canada said it expected “strong winds with gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour will develop Tuesday morning and last until Tuesday evening.”

The weather agency issued the warning on Monday afternoon and said it issues such warnings when there is “a significant risk of damaging winds.”

The powerful gusts that are expected could potentially cause damage to roof shingles and windows on buildings, and Environment Canada advised drivers to adjust their driving should the wind impact road conditions.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

