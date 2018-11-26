Edmonton, other parts of Alberta should brace for freezing rain: Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of central and northern Alberta — including Edmonton — on Monday as it warned people to prepare for freezing rain later this week.

The weather agency said freezing rain is expected across parts of the northern half of the province beginning Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

“There is still some uncertainty as to the exact timing and location for which regions will see the greatest impact from the freezing rain,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said “warm and moist Pacific air moving in will bring some less-than-ideal precipitation parameters.”

“With warm and moist conditions aloft, there will be the development of liquid precipitation,” he said, “but below-freezing surface temperatures will lead to freezing rain and icy conditions for some areas, including Edmonton.

“Keep that in mind for any travel plans.”

Special weather statement issued for The City of Edmonton and surrounding areas in central Alberta (PINK) for the risk of freezing rain TUESDAY evening. Keep that in mind for Tue night and Wed morning. #abstorm #abroads #yegtraffic #yegwx #yeg pic.twitter.com/lSG8sZINFj — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 26, 2018

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.