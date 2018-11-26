Green Party Leader Elizabeth May engaged to retired tech entrepreneur John Kidder

VICTORIA – Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is engaged and is making plans for a wedding next spring.

May said Monday she and John Kidder will be married in Victoria on April 22 and are planning a train trip from Vancouver to Ottawa shortly afterwards as their honeymoon.

She said the couple have known each other for about five years, but the sparks flew at a Green Party convention in Vancouver in September.

Kidder, who is from Ashcroft, B.C., popped the question about a month later.

Kidder, 71, has deep roots in the Green party, running federally for a seat in B.C. and is a founder of the provincial party.

May says he is a retired technology entrepreneur who operates a hops farm in Ashcroft, but also spends time in Vancouver.

