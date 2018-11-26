Canada
November 26, 2018 11:16 pm
Updated: November 26, 2018 11:20 pm

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May engaged to retired tech entrepreneur John Kidder

By Dirk Meissner The Canadian Press

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, speaks to speaks to media after finding out she's been re-elected during election night at the Victoria Conference Centre in Victoria, B.C., Monday, October 19, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
A A

VICTORIA – Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is engaged and is making plans for a wedding next spring.

May said Monday she and John Kidder will be married in Victoria on April 22 and are planning a train trip from Vancouver to Ottawa shortly afterwards as their honeymoon.

She said the couple have known each other for about five years, but the sparks flew at a Green Party convention in Vancouver in September.

Kidder, who is from Ashcroft, B.C., popped the question about a month later.

Kidder, 71, has deep roots in the Green party, running federally for a seat in B.C. and is a founder of the provincial party.

May says he is a retired technology entrepreneur who operates a hops farm in Ashcroft, but also spends time in Vancouver.

WATCH: Elizabeth May praises Trudeau for adopting the ‘Green Party plan’ on carbon tax

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Elizabeth May
Elizabeth May engaged
Elizabeth May engagement
Green Party
Green Party of Canada
John Kidder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News