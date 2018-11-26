Health
November 26, 2018 4:12 pm

Vitalité Health Network to stop offering soda, energy drinks at N.B. facilities

Vitalité Health Network says they are pulling all soda and surgery drinks from their facilities

Vitalité Health Network says they will stop offering soda and energy drinks at their facilities, with the goal of replacing them with water, milk and 100 per cent pure fruit juices by the end of December.

The health network says the move is the second phase of the organization’s plan to improve the quality of foods at their facilities.

The first phase saw the elimination of deep-fried foods, reduction of saturated and trans fats and the addition of fibre-rich cereal to their menus.

“We take patients’ health seriously,” said Linda Sunderland, Vitalité’s director of professional services.

“When we know that a 350 mL soft drink contains approximately eight teaspoons of sugar and that sugar leads to a whole range of health problems recognized by medical science, the least we can do is to discourage the public and patients from consuming such drinks.”

The organization says their full vision remains a way off but that they hope to roll out the last phase of their plan in March 2021.

