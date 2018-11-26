‘We did nothing wrong’: legislature clerk and sergeant-at-arms say they want investigation to move quickly

B.C. legislative clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz say they did nothing wrong and are planning on fully cooperating with any investigation. Speaking to reporters in Vancouver, Lenz says he still hasn’t been informed of the allegations against him.

“I firmly say I have done nothing wrong and I am confident that an independent investigation now underway by the RCMP will clear me of any wrongdoings,” Lenz said. “I want this investigation to continue and conclude as quickly as possible. I will cooperate with the RCMP and have already done so.”

The pair were put on administrative leave with pay last week after the B.C. legislature unanimously passed a motion to do so.

Lenz told reporters that he has conducted investigations of his own while in his job and protected the privacy of those being investigated.

“You can never undo damage to the person regardless of the outcome of the investigation,” Lenz said. “I am deeply troubled by the way the situation has unfolded. Not just for myself, but for all British Columbians.”

B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong has asked the legislature for an emergency debate on the way the situation was handled. The NDP and Greens say they do not support the idea because it could interfere in the ongoing investigation.

As for the investigation, the RCMP have not contacted James and Lenz for an interview pertaining to what has unfolded.

“I can say categorically I have not been made aware of any concerns, at any time and did not know about an investigation regarding my role as clerk. I have been removed from my role without explanation. ” James said. “Gary and I have been deeply humiliated. I can think nothing that I have done to disqualify me from continuing on with my job while the investigation is on going. I know it will clear my name.”

