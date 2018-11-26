N.S. parade organizers emphasize safety after child dies at Yarmouth parade

Parade organizers in Nova Scotia are taking a closer look at their safety protocols after this weekend’s tragedy in Yarmouth, N.S., where a four-year-old girl fell underneath a moving parade float and died.

In her obituary, MaCali Cormier was described as an “awesome big sister” and “a little girl who loved helping other people.”

Cormier was with her family at the parade on Saturday evening, and was running alongside the float during the procession. RCMP say she fell underneath the float at around 7 p.m. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident has prompted other local parade organizers to place an emphasis on safety.

Organizers of the inaugural Parade of Lights in Fall River, N.S., decided to postpone their event in part due to Cormier’s death. Their parade was originally scheduled for Sunday — the day after the Yarmouth incident — but has now been re-scheduled for Dec. 9.

Chairperson Paula Beck-MacKenzie says organizers and participants didn’t feel it was appropriate to hold their parade so soon after the tragedy.

“This was just a whole other level. We’ve never heard of such a tragedy before. We can’t believe it happened,” she said.

The Lions Christmas Express committee met over the weekend and decided to institute new rules.

Groups with participants younger than 10 years of age will have to walk with parents or guardians. Young participants will also receive a light-up baton for visibility.

Beck-MacKenzie says they will also ask anyone giving out treats to walk over to the crowds and hand them out, instead of throwing them so children aren’t enticed to run towards the parade.

“We all have children. We’ve all seen how excited they are at parades,” she said.

Terrena Parnell is the co-chair of the Liverpool Fire Department Christmas parade, which is taking place Monday night. The parade was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to weather.

“When we line the parade up tonight, we will be talking a little bit with the participants,” she said.

“There definitely will be a mention to all of the drivers and even the walkers to keep an eye out for safety.”

Parnell says their rules have always included having walkers walk alongside the floats. As well, participants are asked not to throw anything from the floats to the crowd, to avoid having children run up to them.

“Hopefully in light of what happened, parents are going to be a little bit more diligent in making sure children stay back a safe distance,” she said.

She says her heart goes out to Cormier’s family and the Yarmouth community. The Liverpool parade will be holding a moment of silence for the young girl.

“It is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to them. When you’re a parent it hits home that much closer,” she said.

Wolfville’s annual Night of Lights takes place Nov. 30. The parade does not include any floats with vehicles, so the mayor says safety precautions aren’t the same.

However, Mayor Jeff Cantwell says he has reached out to Yarmouth’s mayor, Pam Mood, to extend his sympathies.

“My thoughts are with Yarmouth. I was just absolutely devastated when I heard that news,” he said. “It’s tough.”

“I extend my sincere sympathies to that town, and I wish them well in the healing that needs to take place. It’s not going to be easy.”

