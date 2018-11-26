Postal workers strike, occupy HRM plants ahead of possible back-to-work legislation

Unionized postal workers in the Halifax Regional Municipality have gone on strike, occupying processing facilities in both Halifax and Dartmouth on Monday.

The move comes ahead of a special meeting of the Senate that is set to examine legislation forcing an end to the rotating strikes at Canada Post.

Postal workers at the Halifax Mail Processing Plant at 6175 Almon Street and the Dartmouth Delivery Centre at 28 Topple Drive began occupying both facilities at 8:30 a.m. Atlantic time on Monday, according to a press release from the Candian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Nova Local.

Postal Workers have stopped processing mail at the Almon Street location. Food was brought into the building for these employees. Postal trucks are also not moving in and out of the facility. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/J7uHNv2lIm — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 26, 2018

There are currently no picket lines at either location, but workers are in both buildings. The local union says that the workers will not process or deliver mail until further notice.

Retail outlets on Almon Street, Bedford Row, Queen Street and Akerley Boulevard remain open for business in an effort to limit public inconvenience, the union said.

“Our fight is with Canada Post and the government, not the public” said CUPW Nova Local president Tony Rogers.