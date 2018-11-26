Canada
November 26, 2018 9:51 am
Updated: November 26, 2018 10:03 am

Governor General Julie Payette to make first visit to Winnipeg Monday

Julie Payette has a full schedule as she has her first visit to Winnipeg.

Governor General Julie Payette is making her first official visit to Manitoba Monday.

Her official welcome ceremony will take place at the legislature at 10 a.m.

She’s visiting the city after making a stop in Edmonton, where she attended the 106th Grey Cup at the Commonweath Stadium.

Payette will meet with Premier Brian Pallister, visit both the Universite de Saint-Boniface and University of Manitoba, as well as attend a celebration of Francophone culture in the province.

She’ll finish her visit with a walk with the Bear Clan Patrol at 6:45 p.m.

The Governor General is the federal representative of the Canadian monarch.

