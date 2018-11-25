Fundraiser launched for family of girl who died at Yarmouth Santa Claus parade

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the family of a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at the Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S.

Sean Mills, a father and fisherman from Yarmouth, launched the campaign the day after the parade. He says he was at the parade and learned about the accident upon arriving home.

“It’s just such a tragedy,” Mills said. “It could have happened to anyone.”

“Our fishing industry is starting (over) the next few days and we tend to make quite a good amount of money, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to help.”

Nova Scotia RCMP say the girl died after falling down while running alongside a float during the parade. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s identity has not been made public.

Mills says the community of Yarmouth has united in support of the young family, with thousands of dollars of donations already being offered. He added that Huskilsons Funeral Home is accepting donations under the child’s name.

Mills is requesting donations be made to the funeral home and not through e-transfer.

“I’ve actually received messages from as far as B.C.,” Mills said. “Someone saw it out there … messaged me and said they’d like to donate some money.”

A company, who didn’t want to be named, has also messaged Mills, offering to donate enough money to cover the costs of the headstone.

“I think it’s going to end up well financially for them, so it gives them one less thing to worry about,” he said.

A candlelight vigil will be held in the girl’s memory Monday evening at Frost Park, where there will be prayers, songs and the opportunity to donate to the girl’s family.

Organizers are asking those attending to don purple, as that was the girl’s favourite colour.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m.