Project Connect helps hundreds of Lethbridge’s most vulnerable residents

Project Connect was held on Saturday, giving Lethbridge's less fortunate a chance to access some much-needed services and goods.

Hundreds of Lethbridge’s most vulnerable residents were given a helping hand on Saturday.

Project Connect took place at the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization.

Organizers set a goal of helping more than 400 people — a number they quickly surpassed.

Project Connect brings together a number of services and goods from different organizations around the city.

The project’s co-ordinator, Aileen Burke, said some people are in desperate need of essentials, and days like Saturday are vital in the community.

“So many people come to this event just for simple things like a piece of fruit or a hot meal — things that we take for granted. Being able to come to one place that’s low barrier, easy access is super important for an inclusive community,” said Burke.

Rick Goertzen now volunteers with the program after having been a client for a couple of years.

“What we have here in Lethbridge is amazing. It’s amazing. Like I said, whatever you need: housing, legal, a toothbrush,” he added.

