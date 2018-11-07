City of Lethbridge releases online questionnaire about social issues

The City of Lethbridge is asking for help in developing a strategic plan surrounding social issues in the community. The city released an online questionnaire Wednesday in an effort to gain insight on social needs in Lethbridge.

The community social development department is creating a five-year strategic plan that is going to be based on the information gained from the questionnaire.

“It’s a pretty quick 10-minute survey and it is going to be asking the community to discuss what they believe the pressing social issues are,” said Brittany Bishop, City of Lethbride community social development project assistant. “For basic needs, housing and homelessness, safety. And you’ll be determining what level of importance you think those are in our community and giving an idea on how you think we can address them. There will also be demographic questions, but it will be short and sweet.”

The community social development department’s strategic plan will also be based on the housing needs assessment and the Lethbridge asset mapping project.

The City of Lethbridge plans to use the survey to update the city’s social policy framework.

Participation is voluntary and you can access the questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SocWellbeing.