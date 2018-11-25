Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, up to 60 mm expected
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound as a November storm bears down on the coast.
The agency says an intense front is due to hit the south coast Sunday evening. Rainfall will become heavy by Sunday night and persist throughout Monday.
The warning, which anticipates accumulation of up to 60 millimetres of rain, applies to the North Shore, northeast parts of Metro Vancouver — including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge — and the western Fraser Valley.
The rest of Metro Vancouver remains under a special weather statement, with strong winds and rain anticipated Sunday and into Monday morning and the possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Wind warnings are also in effect for Haida Gwaii along with the the northern and western parts of Vancouver Island.
Those regions are forecast to get the first taste of Sunday’s storm, with winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour and gusting to 110 kilometres per hour by the evening.
