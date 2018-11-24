Winnipeg man who allegedly posed as police officer charged with violating probation

A Winnipeg man who has been charged with impersonating a police officer several times is now wanted for allegedly violating his probation.

Thomas David Hanaway, 61, faces four counts of failure to comply with his probation order, Winnipeg police said Saturday.

Hanaway has been charged with impersonating a police officer multiple times since 2009.

In 2016, Hanaway allegedly created numerous social media accounts and engaged in online forums using the name of an active police officer who lives in Manitoba, police say. Officers began an investigation into this activity after receiving multiple complaints from people across North America.

The following year, Hanaway was charged with impersonating a police officer again. One month after his arrest, Hanaway was charged yet again with the same offences along with breach of probation.

At the time, police expressed frustration that despite his many arrests, Hanaway continued to portray himself as an officer.

Hanaway is described as a Caucasian man, five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 266 pounds. He has white-grey hair, brown eyes and a heavy build.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.