Canada
November 24, 2018 7:00 pm

SilverStar opens for season

By Online Journalist  Global News

Outdoor and adventure writer "Powder" Matt Mosteller joins Global News with some tips to prepare us for the new ski season.

A A

SilverStar flung open its doors on Saturday for the 2018-19 ski season and approximately 2,000 guests hit the resort’s slopes.

Originally, the resort was slated to open earlier in the week, but had to delay plans due to incomplete snow coverage. Precipitation on Thursday and Friday filled in those blanks, and Saturday’s blue skies created a great first day.

READ MORE: Big White opens this Thursday

“Recent snowfall and a delayed opening of the resort meant better conditions on the slopes,” said Ian Jenkins, SilverStar’s director of sales and marketing.

There were laughs aplenty as happy skiers waited in lift lineups as SilverStar opened for the season on Saturday.

SilverStar

SilverStar’s operations director, Brad Baker, said the recent snowfall “was just enough for our groomers to work their magic and create early season skiing on the upper half of the mountain for our guests.”

Temperatures stayed below freeing all day, with the sun coming out early-mid morning. The resort also celebrated the opening of the new Des Schumann gondola.

The resort is set to open more terrain and lifts as the season continues.
Report an error
North Okanagan
opening day
SilverStar
SilverStar Resor
Ski
ski resort
SKI SEASON
Skiing
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News