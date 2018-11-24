SilverStar opens for season

SilverStar flung open its doors on Saturday for the 2018-19 ski season and approximately 2,000 guests hit the resort’s slopes.

Originally, the resort was slated to open earlier in the week, but had to delay plans due to incomplete snow coverage. Precipitation on Thursday and Friday filled in those blanks, and Saturday’s blue skies created a great first day.

All the locals came out to play for opening day at SilverStar even our furry friends! #SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/TI6HBsZ80j — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) November 24, 2018

“Recent snowfall and a delayed opening of the resort meant better conditions on the slopes,” said Ian Jenkins, SilverStar’s director of sales and marketing.

SilverStar’s operations director, Brad Baker, said the recent snowfall “was just enough for our groomers to work their magic and create early season skiing on the upper half of the mountain for our guests.”

Temperatures stayed below freeing all day, with the sun coming out early-mid morning. The resort also celebrated the opening of the new Des Schumann gondola.

The resort is set to open more terrain and lifts as the season continues.