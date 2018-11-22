Snow, cold weather allows several ski slopes in the Barrie area to open early

The snow squalls and frigid temperatures wreaking havoc on the Barrie region the past week have yielded one positive — several of the area’s ski slopes are now open for business.

According to a news release issued by Travel Ontario on Thursday morning, those looking to hit the slopes will have a few options to choose from this weekend.

Here is a list of places open for skiing:

Alpine skiing

Mount St. Louis Moonstone

Located at 24 Mount St Louis Rd. W. in Coldwater

Open Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is open seven days a week.

Horseshoe Resort

Located 1011 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W. in Barrie.

Open Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Resort is only open weekends until further notice.

Snow Valley

Located at 2632 Vespra Valley Rd. in Minesing.

Open Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snow Valley is only open weekends until further notice.

Cross Country skiing

Hardwood Ski and Bike

Located at 402 Old Barrie Rd. W., in Oro-Medonte.

Hardwood Ski and Bike is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.