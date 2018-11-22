Snow, cold weather allows several ski slopes in the Barrie area to open early
The snow squalls and frigid temperatures wreaking havoc on the Barrie region the past week have yielded one positive — several of the area’s ski slopes are now open for business.
According to a news release issued by Travel Ontario on Thursday morning, those looking to hit the slopes will have a few options to choose from this weekend.
Here is a list of places open for skiing:
Alpine skiing
Mount St. Louis Moonstone
Located at 24 Mount St Louis Rd. W. in Coldwater
Open Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mount St. Louis Moonstone is open seven days a week.
Horseshoe Resort
Located 1011 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W. in Barrie.
Open Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Horseshoe Resort is only open weekends until further notice.
READ MORE: Cities across Ontario smash low-temperature records for Nov. 22
Snow Valley
Located at 2632 Vespra Valley Rd. in Minesing.
Open Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snow Valley is only open weekends until further notice.
Cross Country skiing
Hardwood Ski and Bike
Located at 402 Old Barrie Rd. W., in Oro-Medonte.
Hardwood Ski and Bike is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.