November 6, 2018 5:03 pm
Updated: November 6, 2018 5:36 pm

Sunshine Village, Nakiska ski hills to open this weekend

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A view of Sunshine Village ski hill on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Sunshine Village web cam
A dusting of snow in Calgary may have some mountain lovers thinking about dusting off their ski and snowboard gear and if so, they’re in luck.

Sunshine Village and Nakiska Ski Area will be opening for the season on Friday, Nov 9.

“The conditions are looking good,” Sunshine communications and brand manager Kendra Scurfield said Tuesday.

“We have a base of around 60 centimetres, a bit more, and more snow is expected. Our team has been working really hard to pack down all the snow that we can so that we can open as much terrain as possible.”

Not every run will be open, but Scurfield said Strawberry Run, as well as the hotel and some food and drink services, will be available.

Sunshine will also offer free skiing for all veterans and military personnel as a way to say “thank you” over the Remembrance Day weekend.

Nakiska also announced Tuesday it would be opening with “early season conditions” on Friday.

“Given Nakiska’s location, Calgary’s closest mountain, you can work in the morning and make first turns in the afternoon this Friday,” Matt Mosteller said.

The ski resort said in a news release it would stay open through weekends until the hill’s official opening on Nov. 30, when the runs will be open seven days a week.

Nakiska said in a news release it would stay open through weekends until the hill’s official opening on Nov. 30, when the runs will be open seven days a week. It will open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The hill at Sunshine will open Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the gondola operating 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Scurfield said there will be parking at Sunshine Village, adding skiers and snowboarders can catch a shuttle to the hill from Banff at several locations throughout the town.

Global News