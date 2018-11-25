48th annual Agribition wraps up with a “bang”

For the 48th time, Agribition is going out with a bang.

An estimated 120,000 people passed through the doors of Evraz Place to explore the ever-changing world of agriculture. More than 10,000 of them were students – a record, according to CEO Chris Lane.

“To run something through 50 years, especially in agriculture, which has to deal with so many outside influences – be it mother nature, governments, trade incidents or health incidents with livestock- we’ve done pretty darn good and we’re going to have a heck of a party,” Agribition president Bruce Holmquist said.

The 2018 edition broke new ground; re-introducing the Texas Longhorn, leveling the cannabis playing field and deepening the conversation around agriculture and mental health.

“Adding the therapy animal piece gave people something tactile and tangible to connect with the conversation around mental health. It’s an important conversation that’s happening,” Lane said.

But at the end of the day, cattle is king.

The highest selling animal was a bull that went for $37,000. Two two-year-old bison bulls sold for $17,000 and a horse went for $17,000.

“What goes through the sale ring, obviously, we capture, but we know there’s a ton of business that happens on the floor itself,” Lane said.

Before Sunday’s clean up begins, organizers are already looking to their next major projects.

A new mentorship program will open in the coming weeks and a committee has already formed to look after the milestone 50th Agribition – and Holmquist is promising a big one.

“You can be assured it’ll be the best show ever.”