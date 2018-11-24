University of Alberta women’s hockey team involved in minor collision

Two student-athletes from the University of Alberta were taken to hospital Saturday morning after a minor motor vehicle collision involving the team bus.

Connor Hood, communications co-ordinator for U of A Athletics, said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday just south of Leduc, Alta., on the QE2. The U of A Pandas hockey team was heading home after a game in Calgary on Friday night.

A release from the university states the two students were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released. RCMP confirmed that no serious injuries were reported.

Hood said that taking the students to the hospital was a precautionary measure.

Hood provided no details on what happened but said the team bus didn’t sustain any serious damage, mostly just broken glass.

As a result, Saturday night’s game against the University of Calgary Dinos, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Clare Drake Arena, has been postponed.

No details for a makeup game have been finalized.