Health
November 24, 2018 3:58 pm

Osoyoos to add chlorine to its water system

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Town of Osoyoos will be adding chlorine to its water system following recommendations from Interior Health.

File Photo / Getty Images
A A

Chlorine will be added to Osoyoos’ water system, the town announced on Friday.

In a brief statement, the town said “following recommendations from the Interior Health Authority, the Town of Osoyoos is now adding a minimum amount of chlorine into the domestic water system.

READ MORE: Piapot First Nation residents without water after treatment plant burns down

“This is strictly a precautionary measure and the drinking water is safe for consumption.”

The town added that various water treatment options will be explored during upcoming budget discussions to ensure its water system remains and continues to compliant with the Canadian Drinking Water Protection Act.
Report an error
BC
chlorination
Chlorine
Health
IHA
Interior Health
Okanagan
osoyoos
south okanagan
Water
Water system

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News