Osoyoos to add chlorine to its water system

Chlorine will be added to Osoyoos’ water system, the town announced on Friday.

In a brief statement, the town said “following recommendations from the Interior Health Authority, the Town of Osoyoos is now adding a minimum amount of chlorine into the domestic water system.

“This is strictly a precautionary measure and the drinking water is safe for consumption.”

The town added that various water treatment options will be explored during upcoming budget discussions to ensure its water system remains and continues to compliant with the Canadian Drinking Water Protection Act.