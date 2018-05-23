‘Hazmat’ scare turns out to be pool chlorine spill

At least half a dozen fire trucks were called to a midtown apartment complex due to a chemical spill on Wednesday afternoon.

Kingston fire brought along a large container to the apartment building at 58 Leroy Grant Dr., donning bright blue suits as they dealt with the spill.

According to Kingston Police, the chemical was chlorine, and was located in a small pool shed next to the building’s outdoor swimming pool.

Kingston Police said the spill did not cause immediate danger to anyone in the surrounding area and no one was hurt. Police said they were not going to stick around and that Kingston Fire crews would be heading the cleanup.

Police could not comment on the amount of chlorine spilled.

Kingston Fire would not comment on the incident.