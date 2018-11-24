80-year-old taken to hospital with burns after early morning apartment fire

An 80-year-old woman suffered burns following a fire in a three-storey downtown Vancouver apartment building early Saturday morning.

Assistant Chief of Operations Kevin Wilson said crews received the call at 2:38 a.m.

Flames could be seen coming from the building located in the 700 block of West 8 Avenue, he said, adding that the building is older and did not have a sprinkler system to help combat the blaze.

The fire was sparked in the woman’s suite, and she was taken to hospital with burns of undetermined severity. Though the suite suffered extensive damage, the fire didn’t spread to other units, Wilson said.

An investigator has been on scene, Wilson noted, and determined the fire was accidental and not suspicious in nature.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.

