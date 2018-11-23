Iconic Radium Hot Springs ‘Home of a Thousand Faces’ burns down

Many residents of Radium Hot Springs had tears in their eyes on Friday as they watched a townsite icon go up in flames.

The iconic Home of a Thousand Faces — the home of woodcarver Rolf Heer — could be seen ablaze on Friday. According to councillor and Horsethief Creek Pub & Eatery owner, Mike Gray, it’s a major loss for the community.

“It’s been just devastating. Unfortunately the fire’s just completely got his place,” Gray said over the phone while watching flames engulf the unique landmark home.

He said he recevied a call from his boyfriend at about 10:30 a.m. saying, “Rolf’s place is on fire,” and within minutes he was out on the street with the firefighters trying to help with their efforts by directing traffic.

Gray said Heer, who announced last month he’d be selling his home as his health was failing, got out safely and was standing a short distance away watching the blaze, looking devastated.

Heer wanted to see someone take over the quirky house and continue on with the legacy, something the town also wanted.

“We, as a village, wanted to protect his legacy. The vast majority of the residents here certainly have grown up with this in our lives and wanted it to remain an icon on Radium,” Gray said.

He added that the Chamber of Commerce was also looking at establishing a museum society to take over and run it.

Gray said people had gathered around the home by 12:30 p.m., watching together as the landmark burned.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Gray said. “There are several of us with tears in our eyes in Radium today.”

Heer, who is a forester by trade, built the entire home and did all the wood carvings himself.

