Radium Hot Springs woodcarver puts ‘Home of a Thousand Faces’ up for sale

An iconic home in Radium Hot Springs, B.C. is now on the market, after it was put up for sale by its owner.

But it’s not just any home. It’s the “Wood Carver’s House,” also known as “The Home of a Thousand Faces.”

Rolf Heer joined The Morning News on 770 CHQR to discuss why he is putting his life’s work up for sale.

“My health is going downhill,” Heer said. “I’ve got cancer across my whole body. It’s time to quit. I’ve been here almost 40 years. Next April I’ll be 65 and I will have been here for 40 years.”

Born in Switzerland, Heer said he dreamed of building “something big, something crazy” as a child.

“It was my dream as a kid. I don’t think most kids ever finish their dreams, but this was my dream. This was my dream.”

A forester by trade, Heer built the structure and all its carvings by himself.

“I carved the whole building, everything, by myself,” Heer said. “I put everything up by myself. I never had a helper or anything. I built cranes on pickup trucks out of wood with winches — it’s unbelievable. Like a Flintstones story.”

So how much is Heer listing the house for?

“I haven’t got a clue. I don’t know if anybody is going to give me anything for it.”