Two Moose Jaw Police civilian staff fired for inappropriately accessing private information
The Moose Jaw Police Service has fired two civilian staff for inappropriately accessing police information records.
The investigation stemmed from complaints made this fall.
The service found one employee obtained records without authority for non-work related reasons, and another civilian worker passed along information to other people who were not authorized to view it.
Police are now in the process of notifying the people affected by the breach.
