November 24, 2018 12:09 pm

Two Moose Jaw Police civilian staff fired for inappropriately accessing private information

By Reporter  Global News
The Moose Jaw Police Service has fired two civilian staff for  inappropriately accessing police information records.

The investigation stemmed from complaints made this fall.

READ MORE: New police crisis team launching in Moose Jaw

The service found one employee obtained records without authority for non-work related reasons, and another civilian worker passed along information to other people who were not authorized to view it.

Police are now in the process of notifying the people affected by the breach.

