New police crisis team launching in Moose Jaw

A new Police and Crisis Team (PACT) in Moose Jaw has been created to help improve how front-line policing services respond to mental health issues.

Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell joined members from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Moose Jaw Police Service and the community to launch the event on Nov. 15

“The PACT program helps us respond to people with complex mental health challenges within our communities,” Tell said.

“It is a unique way of handling police calls for mental health crisis situations and directing clients to the right services.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon police PACT program saving courts, hospitals money

PACTs are a collaborative effort between the Saskatchewan Health Authority and local police services.

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service are paired with mental health professionals to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Pact has provided 922 interventions and diverted 234 patients in Saskatoon and in Regina. It has provided 658 interventions and diverted 192 patients from emergency departments.

READ MORE: PACT: The team on the other end of mental health crisis calls

“The Police and Crisis Team is a significant addition to community safety and wellbeing,” Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa said.

“We welcome this collaborative partnership, which gives us the ability to provide more effective and efficient services to those who are most in need.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $980,000 in 2018-19 for new PACT programs.