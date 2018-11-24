At $150, Vancouver is home to Canada’s most expensive date night: report

For the most part, Vancouver residents are used to paying a little more — whether it’s for their rent or to gas up their car.

So it will come as no surprise to many that the city holds another dubious title when it comes to expensive living: it’s also home to the priciest “average” date.

That’s according to dating website Elite Singles, which crunched the numbers earlier this month and ranked Canada’s major cities for the romantically inclined.

The site ranked the cities by drafting its own idea of a “typical” date night.

The night includes a mid-range dinner for two, a shared bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and an [eight-kilometre] taxi ride home.”

By those standards, the average date night across the country would cost a Canadian couple $125.

In Vancouver, the cost of a night out comes in at a whopping $150.

Not far behind Vancouver is Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, with an average date night costing about $142, according to the site.

At the other end of the spectrum, Winnipeg won out as Canada’s cheap date capital, where the cost of a night out for two came in at $116.

However, while $150 may seem like a hefty toll on the pocketbook for a single night out, Vancouver still fell far below some other global cities.

The world’s most expensive date by Elite Singles’ metric was in Oslo, Norway — that came in at a whopping $221.

A chance at love will cost you $209 in London, and $187 in New York — the United States’ most expensive city in which to date.

And if you’re looking for the world’s cheapest city for a night out, a couple can grab that same bottle of wine, dinner, movie and cab ride home in Istanbul for just C$40.