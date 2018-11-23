Mark Stephen: Calgary Stampeders on the home sidelines for Edmonton Grey Cup a jarring sight

I have been to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton more times than I can count. Big playoff games, exciting post-Labour Day matches and observed many memorable performances.

But I have never walked in and watched the Calgary Stampeders head to the home sidelines after they come out of the home dressing room! A jarring sight to be sure.

But this is a little revenge for the Calgary Stampeders. Remember, the Edmonton Eskimos won the cup in Calgary in 1975 and 1993.

Not that I hold grudges.

Once I am past the rivalry angle, I must give Edmonton full marks for a superb Grey Cup.

The city is right into the festivities and they have an ambitious Fan Zone right downtown.

The four blocks of Jasper Avenue dedicated to the Fan Zone supply something for everyone. There are children-friendly displays, adjacent to the noisy team-themed party rooms. The whole set up works very well.

Folks from the Calgary Grey Cup committee are on hand, taking notes for 2019. They will, no doubt, leave Edmonton with a full notebook.

But the best marketing of all for the Calgary committee? Having the Stampeders come home with a chance to defend the title in Calgary!

We can only hope!

Mark Stephen is the radio voice of the Stampeders on 770 CHQR, with 23 seasons’ experience.

The 106th Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks can be heard on 770 CHQR on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m.