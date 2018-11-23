Canada Post strike delaying Edmonton photo radar violations

If you’re pretty sure you were caught speeding by a photo radar camera recently but haven’t received a ticket, you might not be out of the woods yet.

The city of Edmonton said there are currently about 104,000 photo radar tickets waiting to be mailed to drivers once the Canada Post strike is over.

Alberta Justice directed the city’s traffic safety office to stop issuing violation notices until the postal strike ended.

The city said violations have been processed and reviewed and are now waiting to be sent to violators.

Alberta legislation allows traffic safety to send violations notices to drivers up to six months from the day of the offence, the city said.

A notice of the delay has been posted on the city’s website.

The city reminds drivers to “avoid receiving fines and pictures of your speeding vehicle by driving within the speed limit.”

The federal government introduced back-to-work legislation this week that could force Canada Post employees to put down their picket signs. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu stressed the government would hold off debating it to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute.

Postal workers have been on rotating strikes for one month, causing significant backlogs in parcel and letter delivery.