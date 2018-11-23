5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 23, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
1 – Lights at Lafarge
November 24 – January 20
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam
Coquitlam.ca
2 – Polar Express Ride to the North Pole
November 24 – December 16
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
Wcra.org
3 – Peter Pan Zen
November 25 1-3PM
Meditation Hall 238 Fell Ave, North Vancouver
Northshorezen.org
4 – The Olde Farmhouse Vintage Market
November 24 & 25
Tradex, Abbotsford
Theoldefarmhouse.ca
5 – Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
November 24 Noon-7PM
Surrey’s Civic Plaza
Surrey.ca
