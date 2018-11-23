5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
November 23, 2018 12:30 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 23, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Lights at Lafarge in Coquitlam and the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

1 – Lights at Lafarge
November 24 – January 20
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam
Coquitlam.ca

2 – Polar Express Ride to the North Pole
November 24 – December 16
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
Wcra.org

3 – Peter Pan Zen
November 25 1-3PM
Meditation Hall 238 Fell Ave, North Vancouver
Northshorezen.org

4 – The Olde Farmhouse Vintage Market
November 24 & 25
Tradex, Abbotsford
Theoldefarmhouse.ca

5 – Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
November 24 Noon-7PM
Surrey’s Civic Plaza
Surrey.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News