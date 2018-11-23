Sports
November 23, 2018 10:56 am
Updated: November 23, 2018 11:00 am

Peterborough native Brad Sinopoli named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian

By The Canadian Press

Peterborough native Brad Sinopoli is once again the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Canadian. The receiver with the Ottawa Redblacks claimed the honour during Thursday night's CFL Awards banquet. The Redblacks face the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's Grey Cup in Edmonton.

Ottawa Redblacks slotback Brad Sinopoli was named the CFL’s top Canadian on Thursday night.

Sinopoli, from Peterborough, captured the Most Outstanding Canadian honour at the league’s awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches.

It’s the second time Sinopoli has won the award, first doing so in 2015.

Sinopoli had 116 catches — a single-season record for a Canadian with Ottawa. The former Ottawa Gee-Gees star quarterback accumulated 1,376 receiving yards with four TDs in helping the Redblacks finish atop the East Division with an 11-7 record.

Sinopoli, a graduate of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough, had broken the 1,000-yard plateau the last four seasons and had a CFL-high 486 yards after the catch.

Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, last year’s winner, was the other finalist. Harris, a Winnipeg native, led the CFL in rushing for a second straight year, registering a career-best 1,390 yards.

Sinopoli and the Redblacks face the Calgary Stampeders for the Grey Cup in Edmonton on Sunday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

