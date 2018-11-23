Two confronted with guns after online meet-ups, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say two people were held up at gunpoint after they arranged to meet up or sell something online.

The first happened on Oct. 29 at about 7:10 p.m. A 27-year-old man agreed to meet at public place in the 1700 block of Henderson Highway to sell some jewelery. When the victim handed over the goods to two men, one produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim then ran away with the jewelery and the cash.

The second time happened when a 38-year-old man met a woman at a home in the 300 block of Marion Street on Nov. 3. While he was in the house, a man confronted him with a handgun and ordered the victim to leave – but not before taking the man’s money and cell phone.

Neither victim was hurt.

Police caught up with a suspect on Arlington Street near Flora Avenue on Thursday and arrested him, then found the female.

Adam Gustave Daniel Delaronde, 23, faces numerous charges including armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Laine Fischer, 28, faces an armed robbery charge.

