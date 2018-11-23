Peterborough school board commits $2.2M more for replacement school in East City

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board has committed an additional $2.2 million to support the construction of a new replacement school.

The yet-to-be-named school will see the consolidation of Armour Heights and King George Public schools in East City. It’s to be built adjacent to the historic King George school on Hunter Street.

The board has already received more than $18 million in provincial funding for the project.

“The King George property has many unique features that we want to maintain, and take advantage of, in the design of our new school,” stated Diane Lloyd, board chairperson.

“These same features, however, also present us with some site challenges and additional considerations as we finalize the design and site planning process.”

Site plan approval for construction of the new school is expected in February 2019, followed by the issuance and awarding of a tender. Construction is expected to begin June 2019, with a scheduled occupancy of September 2020. Initially, plans were to have the school open by September 2019.

The new school will house 674 students from kindergarten to Grade 8 and will include a French immersion program and a child care centre.

“We are thankful that the Ministry of Education has recognized these challenges by supporting us with funding for this new building, and we have allocated these additional resources to bring this exciting project closer to completion,” stated Lloyd.

“We continue to be very excited to bring this new school to completion. We know it will offer many wonderful educational opportunities for our students, as well as benefit the entire community.”