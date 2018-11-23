Crime
London police search for suspect in variety store robbery

City police say they're looking for a suspect (pictured above) who's wanted in connection with a convenience store hold-up.

London police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly held up an east end convenience store.

The incident is said to have happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 15 at a store on Rectory Street. Officers say the suspect walked in, pointed a black handgun at the lone employee and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is said to have been wearing a skeleton mask and a black winter jacket with the hood up. He had a slim build and police say he was about five-foot-eight in height.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

