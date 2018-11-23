World
November 23, 2018

Chinese consulate suicide attack in Karachi, Pakistan sees two policemen killed

By Drazen Jorgic Reuters

Paramilitary forces and police are seen during an attack on the Chinese consulate, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2018.

REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Three suicide attackers of a Pakistani insurgent group stormed the Chinese consulate in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, a spokesman for the group told Reuters, claiming responsibility for the assault.

“There were three suicide attackers,” Jiand Baloch of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which also describes itself as the Baloch Liberation Army, told Reuters by telephone.

“They stormed the Chinese embassy in Karachi. China is exploiting our resources.”

At least two policemen were killed in the attack and a security guard was wounded. It is unclear if any Chinese officials were harmed.

