President and principal of St. Michael’s College School resign amid assault investigations

St. Michael’s College School has announced its president and principal have both resigned effective immediately.

The news comes after allegations of sexual assault and assault recently surfaced at the school, located near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

“President Fr. Jefferson Thompson, CSB, and Principal Greg Reeves have resigned, effective immediately, citing their shared desire to move the school forward without distractions and allow it to focus on healing and change after the horrific events of student misbehaviour that came to light last week,” the statement said.

The school has been criticized for not promptly reporting the alleged incidents to police.

Sex-related charges against six students were announced by Toronto police earlier this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Police are now investigating a total of six incidents at the Catholic school.

When asked about the announcement following a Toronto Police Services Board meeting on Thursday, Mayor John Tory said he was unaware of the resignations.

“There’s nothing about it that is good news, but it think the resignation of two of the top people is consistent with the responsibility you take when you’re in a position of leadership,” he said.

“I think it also allows, when it happens, a new chapter so they can put some new leadership into place. They can make sure that all the changes that need to be made are in fact made and learn the lessons from what can be seen here as nothing other than a real tragedy for everybody concerned.”

— With files from The Canadian Press and Jessica Patton