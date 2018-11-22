Entertainment
The magic of a holiday classic returns to Kelowna with the Nutcracker

Dancers as young as six years old are performing in Mission Dance Centre and Company's holiday performance of the Nutcracker.

It wouldn’t feel quite like the holiday season without a great production of the Nutcracker.

For Mission Dance Centre and Company, the long rehearsals of the past few months are finally coming to a head.

“It’s going to be a full-blown, magical, fun ride of a traditional Christmas story on stage,” said Tanya Vadura-Bakala, artistic director, founder and owner of Mission Dance Centre and Company.

The school is performing two matinee shows for seniors and school children on Nov. 22 and 23 at 12:30 p.m.

“This year, we have some new costumes, which is always a fun and beautiful thing to watch and experience,” Vadura-Bakala said.

All the students from the school will participate, with dancers as young as six going on stage.

“Every year it feels like the calibre has risen and I think that’s really exciting,” said Vadura-Bakala. “Some of the students that are in the main roles are going to be graduating. They know this is their last Nutcracker, so I know they’re going to give it their all.”

Vadura-Bakala’s daughter, Annette, is playing the Sugar Plum Fairy this year. She says her life’s dream is to be a ballerina.

“It’s so freeing and so structured all at the same time,” Annette said. “It’s a beautiful art and I think it can move people.”

The main performances of the Nutcracker take place Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Evangel Church Theatre in Kelowna.

