The magic of a holiday classic returns to Kelowna with the Nutcracker

It wouldn’t feel quite like the holiday season without a great production of the Nutcracker.

For Mission Dance Centre and Company, the long rehearsals of the past few months are finally coming to a head.

“It’s going to be a full-blown, magical, fun ride of a traditional Christmas story on stage,” said Tanya Vadura-Bakala, artistic director, founder and owner of Mission Dance Centre and Company.

The school is performing two matinee shows for seniors and school children on Nov. 22 and 23 at 12:30 p.m.

“This year, we have some new costumes, which is always a fun and beautiful thing to watch and experience,” Vadura-Bakala said.

All the students from the school will participate, with dancers as young as six going on stage.

“Every year it feels like the calibre has risen and I think that’s really exciting,” said Vadura-Bakala. “Some of the students that are in the main roles are going to be graduating. They know this is their last Nutcracker, so I know they’re going to give it their all.”

Vadura-Bakala’s daughter, Annette, is playing the Sugar Plum Fairy this year. She says her life’s dream is to be a ballerina.

“It’s so freeing and so structured all at the same time,” Annette said. “It’s a beautiful art and I think it can move people.”

The main performances of the Nutcracker take place Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Evangel Church Theatre in Kelowna.