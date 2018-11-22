Death of 77-year-old man crossing Hwy. 7/8 near Stratford remains under investigation

A 77-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the Highway 7/8 just east of Stratford on Wednesday evening.

OPP revealed identified Andrey Ginovker as the deceased on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck while crossing the highway.

Ginovker was transported to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.