Death of 77-year-old man crossing Hwy. 7/8 near Stratford remains under investigation
A 77-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the Highway 7/8 just east of Stratford on Wednesday evening.
OPP revealed identified Andrey Ginovker as the deceased on Thursday.
Police say they were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck while crossing the highway.
Ginovker was transported to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.
