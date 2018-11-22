Crime
November 22, 2018 5:11 pm

Death of 77-year-old man crossing Hwy. 7/8 near Stratford remains under investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A 77-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the Highway 7/8 just east of Stratford on Wednesday evening.

OPP revealed identified Andrey Ginovker as the deceased on Thursday.

READ MORE:  Fatal collision closes Hwy. 7/8 between Shakespeare, Stratford

Police say they were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck while crossing the highway.

Ginovker was transported to the hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1-888-310-1122.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrey Ginovker
Andrey Ginovker killed
Highway 7/8
Highway 7/8 fatal crash
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police
perth county opp
Perth County Paramedic Service
Shakespeare
Shakespeare Ont
Stratford
Stratford fatal crash
Stratford Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News