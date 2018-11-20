Fatal collision closes Hwy. 7/8 between Shakespeare, Stratford

Highway 7/8 between Shakespeare and Stratford was closed on Tuesday after a fatal car crash.
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police along with Stratford Fire Department and Perth County Paramedic Service were called to the scene at around 8 a.m.
Police say a car was travelling eastbound near Stratford when the driver lost control and was struck by a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.
Paramedics transported the driver of the car, a 44-year-old man, to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police have not released the man’s name as they are waiting until the family has been notified.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the highway will likely remain closed for at least a couple of more hours as they continue to investigate.
