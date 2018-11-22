Crime
November 22, 2018 5:16 pm

Police seeking suspects after $25K in camera equipment stolen from store in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking two suspects after $25,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen from a camera store in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Nov. 10 at around 3 a.m., two suspects broke the glass front door of a camera store.

Police say the suspects entered the store, spent less than two minutes inside and left with merchandise in bags.

Officers say approximately $25,000 worth of equipment was taken.

Police are now searching for a man, with a medium build, approximately five feet 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue track pants, white running shoes, a partial face mask and gloves.

Officers are searching for a second suspect described as a man with a thin build, approximately six feet tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded winter coat, black pants, black shoes with a white sole and orange gloves.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

