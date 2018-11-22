Canada
November 22, 2018 3:34 pm

Peterborough police seek missing teenager

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Nov. 20 in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl

Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:35 p.m. in the area of Langton Street in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Missing man found driving wrong way on Ontario highway: police

Alexis is described Caucasian, standing five feet tall with a thin build. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a black backpack and a purple and green winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Girl
missing Peterborough girl
Missing Teen
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News