Peterborough police seek missing teenager

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl

Alexis Davidson, 14, was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:35 p.m. in the area of Langton Street in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Missing man found driving wrong way on Ontario highway: police

Alexis is described Caucasian, standing five feet tall with a thin build. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a black backpack and a purple and green winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca