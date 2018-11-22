Police arrest two in Burrows area for guns, meth and throwing stars

Winnipeg police were investigating an incident in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue Wednesday night, when they encountered two men who matched the description of suspects they were looking for.

Police said, when searching one of the men, they found a loaded, sawed-off .22 cal bolt action rifle, bullets, an airsoft handgun with a silencer, and two throwing stars.

The second man was found in possession of a knife and around 1.55 grams of meth.

Although the men were not found to be connected to the original incident police were investigating, they now face numerous weapons-related charges.

Derrick Scott Coutu, 38, has been charged with:

transporting a firearm contrary to regulations,

two counts of weapons possession,

carrying a concealed weapon,

unauthorized possession of a firearm,

unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon,

possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and

eight counts of possessing a restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Coutu was detained in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A 44-year-old man was also charged with possessing meth and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a promise to appear.

