RCMP investigating break-in, gun theft reported in northeast New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating reports of a break-in and theft at a home in Chiasson Office, N.B.
Police say that on Nov. 11, RCMP received a report of a break-in and theft at a residence on rue des Cannerberges, which they believe to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day.
The Mounties believe that one or more people gained entry to the house and stole three hunting rifles, ammunition, radios and a Honeywell safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 506-344-2006 or to call Crime Stoppers.
