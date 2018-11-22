RCMP investigating break-in, gun theft reported in northeast New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating reports of a break-in and theft at a home in Chiasson Office, N.B.

Police say that on Nov. 11, RCMP received a report of a break-in and theft at a residence on rue des Cannerberges, which they believe to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day.

The Mounties believe that one or more people gained entry to the house and stole three hunting rifles, ammunition, radios and a Honeywell safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 506-344-2006 or to call Crime Stoppers.