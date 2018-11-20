Man dies following hunting accident in Nova Scotia: RCMP

A man has died following a hunting accident that occurred in a wooded area near Rifle Range Road in Colchester County, N.S., RCMP say.

The Mounties say an initial investigation has determined that a 60-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were hunting a deer in the area when they became separated.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in N.S. after being struck by SUV as he crossed street

The 41-year-old man shot at what he thought was the deer and accidentally caused a fatal injury to the victim, police say.

Police and Emergency Health Services responded to the scene but were not able to revive the 60-year-old.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.