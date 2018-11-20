Man dies following hunting accident in Nova Scotia: RCMP
A A
A man has died following a hunting accident that occurred in a wooded area near Rifle Range Road in Colchester County, N.S., RCMP say.
The Mounties say an initial investigation has determined that a 60-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were hunting a deer in the area when they became separated.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in N.S. after being struck by SUV as he crossed street
The 41-year-old man shot at what he thought was the deer and accidentally caused a fatal injury to the victim, police say.
Police and Emergency Health Services responded to the scene but were not able to revive the 60-year-old.
The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.