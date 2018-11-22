Boy, 10, struck, injured by car while riding scooter in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police say a 10-year-old boy was launched into the air Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car.

According to officers, the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Kains Street and Alma Street.

A car was turning left from Kains onto Alma when it hit the boy who was in the middle of the road on his scooter, police said.

The child was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old driver was charged with making an improper left turn.